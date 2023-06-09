Presiden Hichilema Sends Senior Ministers To Meet President Of Catholic Bishops

HICHILEMA SENDS SENIOR MINISTERS TO MEET ZCCB PRESIDENT

President Hakainde Hichilema sent a delegation of five Ministers led by Hon Felix Mutati to meet the President of The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops(ZCCB), known before 2016 as the Zambia Episcopal Conference.

The delegation included; Gary Nkombo, Doreen Mwamba , Special Assistant to the President Hon Levy Ngoma , Hon Sylvia Masebo , and Hon Charles Milupi.

This was in pursuit of peace between the government and the Catholic Church as a whole .

The delegation engaged Kasama Archbishop Ignatious Chama in a discourse which ended with the two parties agreeing and recognizing the importance of dialogue between the church and the state .

In the picture is; Masebo from far left , Nkombo , Archbishop Ignatius Chama of Kasama Diocese, Mutati , Doreen Mwamba , Milupi and Levy Ngoma on far right .- GrindStone Television Zambia