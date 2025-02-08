Presidency Defends Ramaphosa’s Call with Elon Musk After Backlash

The Presidency has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s phone call with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk after facing criticism. The conversation, which took place earlier this week, was aimed at addressing misinformation about South Africa’s land reform laws.

The controversy began when former US President Donald Trump accused the South African government of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups, even threatening to reduce financial aid to the country. Ramaphosa responded, clarifying that the government had not seized land. However, Musk countered the claims on X, alleging that South Africa enforces “openly racist ownership laws.”

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explained that it was crucial for Ramaphosa to engage with Musk, given the latter’s close ties to Trump, to help correct the misinformation. “It was sensible, logical, and important for the president to engage with him,” said Magwenya. “This was not only to reinforce Musk’s understanding of the situation in South Africa but also to address disinformation surrounding Trump’s comments.”

Magwenya further emphasized that the conversation was important for both Musk and for the broader diplomatic context. “Musk’s influence within Trump’s circle made it even more vital for the president to deliver the correct message.”

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have condemned Ramaphosa’s engagement with Musk, calling it “reckless” and a breach of diplomatic protocols. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo criticized the interaction, accusing Ramaphosa of compromising South Africa’s sovereignty for US foreign aid. “Ramaphosa has effectively reduced the power of the presidency and opened the door to manipulation by global corporations,” Thambo said.

The opposition party also questioned the role of Elon Musk in the US government, pointing out that he is not an elected official but a businessman with ties to Trump, who recently appointed him to a government role.

The incident has sparked debate over diplomatic protocols, with critics arguing that Ramaphosa’s actions may undermine South Africa’s authority on the global stag