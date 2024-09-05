PRESIDENCY NOT TOO IMOORTANT FOR ME – Wynter Kabimba

PRESIDENCY NOT TOO IMOORTANT FOR ME – WYNTER

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says becoming Republican president is not the most important position in his life.

Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kabimba said becoming president was not something that kept him awake at night, but what role he would play in the governance of the country.

Asked on what exact role he would play in the alliance with UPND, and if he would seek the presidency, or if he had entirely given up on becoming one, Kabimba said: "I am not in politics to become…