Peter Sinkamba



PRESIDENT BALLY HAS POWER TO DIRECT THE REVOCATION OF LOWER ZAMBEZI MINING LICENCE IF HE IS SERIOUS

Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says the President Bally is still opposed to mining in the Lower Zambezi.

I strongly doubt that President Bally is still opposed. I think he is merely mocking the public.

For if really he is still opposed, President Bally would have invoked executive authority to direct the committee responsible for issuing mining licences to revoke the licence pursuant to Section 72(1) (i) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015 which empowers the Committee to suspend or revoke a licence in the public interest.

There is no doubt that the majority of the members of the public are opposed to mining, as is demonstrated by the statement issued by the Fourth Republican President H.E. Ruphia Banda. If this is not demonstration of public interest, then what is it?

So, to cut the whole story short, President Bally, stop the pretence. Act now in public interest before you travel to Addis Ababa for the AU Summit. You have the power to stop the rot.

Cause Section 72(1)(i) of the Mines Act to be invoked. Blaming mischief of previous regime at this point is irrelevant.