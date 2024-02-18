President Biden pledges $60bn in military aid to Ukraine

President Joe Biden has pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that $60 billion in military assistance is en route.

Although the measure awaits a final congressional vote, President Biden expressed confidence that it would pass.

President Zelensky had previously urgently requested additional weaponry to prevent a “catastrophic” situation in Europe.

The US attributed Ukraine’s withdrawal from the battle at Avdiivka to a lack of congressional support.

Russian forces captured Avdiivka, a crucial gateway to the eastern regional capital Donetsk, marking a significant territorial gain.

A White House statement lamented the withdrawal, attributing it to insufficient congressional action leading to ammunition shortages.

After months of political negotiations, the US Senate approved a $95 billion foreign aid package, including $60 billion for Ukraine. However, the package faces challenges in the House of Representatives, where Republican members are divided on the issue.

President Biden expressed his determination to support Ukraine, stating, “I’m going to fight until we get them the ammunition they need and the capacity they need to defend themselves.”

President Zelensky also urged US lawmakers to approve the financial package, expressing gratitude for President Biden’s support.

The conflict in Ukraine remains a focal point, with President Zelensky highlighting the need for additional weapons to counter Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s reliance on Western support, particularly from the US, remains crucial in its efforts against Russia, which has superior military capabilities.

International support, including from the UK and the EU, is seen as vital in bolstering Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.

However, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko expressed disappointment with the American leadership, stating, “We’re dying every day.”

Avdiivka has been a battleground since 2014, when Russian-backed fighters seized control of parts of eastern Ukraine.

The recent territorial gains by Russian forces underscore the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.