President Biden visits widow and daughter of Alexei Navalny

Joe Biden had a secret meeting with the wife and daughter of Alexei Navalny, a Russian political leader who died in a prison last week.

After the meeting with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya in California, the US president said that Navalny’s bravery will always be remembered by them.

A well-known critic of the Russian government, Alexei Navalny, died unexpectedly while taking a walk, according to the prison service.

However, his spouse thinks that the Russian leader told someone to kill her husband.

Many world leaders have said that Vladimir Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. The US is getting ready to announce more sanctions against Russia.

Pictures from the White House show Mr. Biden hugging Yulia and talking with her and Dasha in a hotel room in San Francisco.

Later, he told reporters that Ms. Navalnaya will keep fighting. “She keeps trying and won’t quit. ”

The White House said that the new round of sanctions, which will target about 500 individuals and companies, will be the largest since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

John Kirby, who speaks on behalf of national security, said that the new measures were taken because of what happened to Navalny.

The Kremlin says Navalny was not murdered in prison and criticizes the West for reacting too strongly.

Navalny’s mom Lyudmila Navalnaya said on a YouTube video that she is being threatened by the government about where her son will be buried.

“They’re threatening to do something to my son’s body if I don’t agree to a private funeral. ”

Russian officials did not respond right away.