PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU RECEIVE LAST WARNING

STRONG WARNING TO FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU.



This is my prophetic warning to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu sir, for the past 10 years now I have been giving you prophetic cautions of which some you have been heeding them while ignoring others. Even in 2021, I gave you a shocking prophecy in which I advised you not to contest the general elections but you ignored my prophecy.

The consequences of ignoring my prophecy was untold humiliating defeat to the corrent President. This time sir, am saying please stop those moves of recontesting the presidency in 2026.

If you do this, I can assure you that the defeat you will suffer will be 10 times worse than what you experienced in 2021. I now call upon all PF carders and supporters to stop forcing President Lungu to stand again in 2026.

The problem with ECL is that he is very difficult to advise prophetically. He listens more to blind supporters than to the word of God. When a prophet speaks, the wise listen.

By prophet isaac praise