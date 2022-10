DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi this week mistakenly appointed a dead General, Floribert Kisembo Bahemuka for a new military operations in Ecuador. The General died in 2011.

General Floribert Kisembo Bahemuka was assassinated on 30 April 2011 in Lonyo (Djugu, Ituri). However, 11 years after his death, his name in a presidential order read on state television.