PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AT THE KIGALI GENOCIDE MEMORIAL

As part of his visit to Rwanda, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial to lay wreaths and pay his respects to the victims of the Genocide.



Though a guided tour of the memorial exhibits, President Hichilema and his delegation learnt more on the causes, realities and consequences of the Genocide and more about Rwanda’s journey to rebuilding.