PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ATTENDS ANGLICAN BISHOPS CONSECRATION



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema today joined hundreds of worshipers at the consecration of three Bishops of the Anglican Church at Lusaka’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



ZANIS reports that In his keynote address to the church, President Hichilema urged the newly consecrated Bishops to diligently serve the church and the country as a whole.



President Hichilema also urged the bishops to promote unity in diversion to deliver development.



The Head of State further encouraged the bishops to love the people they are called to serve and promote principles of integrity, honesty and love.



He has applauded the Anglican Church for its contributions towards the peace and unity of the country through its guidance and arbitration services when the country was faced with turmoil.



President Hichilema recounted how the church and the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in particular has been available for the government and the country from as far back as 1991 when the country was transitioning from single party to multiparty system.



Earlier, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Central Africa Abert Chama during his homily counselled the Bishops to offer selfless service not only to the church but the country as a whole.



Dr Chama encouraged the Bishops to especially provide guidance, counsel and prayers to the country’s political leaders, promoting peace and unity in the country.



He further urged the bishops to preach the gospel of truth and be pastors to pastors.



The three Bishops consecrated today include; Canon Reverend John Kafwanka who becomes Bishop of Northern Zambia, Canon Reverend Dennis Milanzi who becomes Bishop of Eastern Zambia and Canon Reverend Emmanuel Chikoya who becomes Suffragan Bishop.