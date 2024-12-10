PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CALLS FOR DIALOGUE AS A SOLUTION TO NATIONAL CHALLENGES



December 8,2024



President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasised the importance of dialogue in addressing national issues stating that without dialogue, there is a high risk of miscommunication and conflict, which ultimately delays progress.



The President noted that open communication and cooperation are vital in creating meaningful change, particularly in complex areas such as the health sector and economic policies.



Speaking during a meeting with Civil Society Organisations at State House, President Hichilema highlighted his Government’s commitment to an open-door policy.



He explained that this policy is aimed at encouraging stakeholder involvement in discussions to ensure comprehensive and practical solutions.



Meanwhile,President Hichilema further expressed concern over the mismanagement of funds in the Ministry of Health.



“Ministry of Health is more sick than the patients it is made to cure”. he said.



The President warned that such lawlessness will not be tolerated and pledged to take decisive action to restore order and accountability.



He assured citizens that the Government is committed to eradicating corruption and mismanagement within key institutions.



Meanwhile, Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Executive Director Annie Anamela commended the Government for prioritizing dialogue.



Ms. Anamela expressed appreciation for the inclusive approach, which she described as essential for fostering national development.



She called on all stakeholders to support the Government’s efforts in ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.



