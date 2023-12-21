PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CALLS FOR MORE COOPERATION BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND THE EU IN PROMOTING STABILITY AND GLOBAL PEACE

This morning we were honoured to be visited at State House by the Committee on Foreign Affairs of European Union Parliament led by Mr David McAllister of the European People’s Party (EPP).

The EU is a key partner to Zambia’s development through provision of financial and technical support.

We value our relations with the European Union founded on the principles of human rights, governance, the rule of law, and democracy.

We appreciate the EU’s support to Zambia over the years in various areas including health, trade, environmental sustainability, education and poverty reduction, among other key areas. This economic and technical support has had a positive impact on the lives of our people.

The EU has been instrumental in our economic reconstruction agenda as it supported us through the debt-restructuring process under the G20 Officials Creditors Committee.

We called for more co-oporation between Zambia and the EU in promoting global peace and stability. We expressed concern over the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

In that regard, we reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of these conflicts through dialogue.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia