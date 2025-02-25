PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONCLUDES EGYPT STATE VISIT



He writes….



Good afternoon fellow citizens,



As part of winding our state visit here in Egypt, we took time to tour the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. These structures were built close to 5,000 years ago and are among the remaining of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.





Of interest for us in Zambia is on how the Egyptians have managed to preserve and protect these heritage sites and continue benefiting from tourism.





We are inspired by the ingenuity, the vision and the incredible feet of engineering and construction undertaken by Egyptian ancestors to build the Great Pyramids. This is the same mindset that is building the new Administrative Capital in Cairo.





We will endeavour to undertake infrastructure projects in collaboration with our Egyptian brothers and have taken the first step in signing agreements that will bring our own infrastructure ambitions to fruition.





Our state visit has indeed been fruitful, and Zambians can be expected of great strides in areas of Agriculture, Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy. We also wish to recognise the over 40 Zambian companies that joined us and took part in the Egypt-Zambia business forum.





As we depart Egypt for our beloved Zambia, we call on citizens to continue to pray for our efforts to bring more gains for the Zambian people.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.