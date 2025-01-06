PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONFERS WITH THE UPND NATIONAL YOUTH EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE



President Hichilema writes…



It was a pleasure engaging with our UPND National Youth Executive Committee this afternoon as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our connections with party structures. The youth agenda remains a top priority for our government, and we are committed to growing the economy to create employment and opportunities for our young people.





We commended the youth leadership for their discipline and departure from past impunity, where former ruling party youths had taken over government infrastructure. We encouraged them to mobilise party members and promote unity and shared opportunities, aligning with their theme for this year: “Year of Mobilisation, Unity, and Shared Opportunities.”





We will continue to prioritise the youth agenda, focusing on initiatives that support their growth and development.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.