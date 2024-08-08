PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES MUZALA SAMUKONGA;



We extend our warmest and most profound congratulations to our compatriot, Muzala Samukonga, on his outstanding achievement of winning the bronze medal in the 400 meters race at the ongoing Paris Olympics.



By competing against the world’s finest athletes in the most esteemed global sporting event, Muzala has elevated our national flag and brought immense pride to his motherland.



His remarkable accomplishment is a testament to his dedication and hard work.



Zambia celebrates your triumph, Muzala – we are truly proud of you



*Hakainde Hichilema,*

*President of the Republic of Zambia*