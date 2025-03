President Hakainde Hichilema departs for Windhoek,Namibia





He writes ✍️….



Fellow citizens,



We have departed for Windhoek, Namibia for the Inauguration of President elect Dr Netumbo Nandi – Ndaitwah as 5th President of Namibia, tomorrow.





Thank you for your usual prayers.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.