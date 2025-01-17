PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAILS SUCCESS OF FREE EDUCATION POLICY

Lusaka, Friday, January 17, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema is thrilled with the remarkable success of the free education policy, as reflected in the outstanding results of the 2024 Grade 9 and 12 examinations.



This achievement is a testament to the government’s commitment to providing quality education to all Zambian children, regardless of their background or financial means.

The President is particularly delighted with the impressive pass rate of the 2024 Grade 12 results, where 115,532 out of 169,464 pupils earned their school certificates.

“This is nothing short of exceptional!” President Hichilema exclaimed. “To those who doubted that free education would compromise quality, these results prove otherwise. Numbers don’t lie, and these results speak volumes.”

President Hichilema also commended the efforts of the Examinations Council of Zambia in curbing examination malpractices, ensuring the integrity of the education system. He extended heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated teaching and examination staff who have made these achievements possible.

The President encouraged learners who did not pass to remain hopeful, as the government has provided alternative programs such as skills training under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to support their future success.

This achievement is a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to improve education in Zambia, following the introduction of the free education policy in January 2022, which has seen a significant increase in enrollment numbers.

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communication Specialist

STATE HOUSE