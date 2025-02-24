PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HELD BILATERAL TALKS WITH HIS EXCELLENCY ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF EGYPT



He writes…….✍🏻



We held bilateral talks with His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt with a call to deepen our economic cooperation in various sectors of our economies.





We noted the strides Egypt has made in areas of infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, health among others and how our country can tap valuable lessons from their expertise and experience.





We called for increased trade and investment through joint public-private ventures between Egyptian and Zambian businesses.





We concluded our bilateral interactions with a joint press briefing during which we witnessed the signing of several Memorandum of Understanding in various fields.





We offered our sincere gratitude to our counterpart President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for extending an invitation to us as we continue further interaction for realisation of workable investment projects.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia