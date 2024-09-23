PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA JOINS THOUSANDS IN CELEBRATING LWANZA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY.

By varshaly muleya

President Hakainde Hichilema recently attended the Lwanza Traditional Ceremony in Bweengwa, Monze District, alongside thousands of fellow citizens. The ceremony, held to honor the Lundwe-speaking people of Southern Province, showcased the country’s rich cultural heritage.

In his address, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to His Royal Highness Chief Hamusonde for inviting him to officiate the event. He was particularly inspired by the solidarity demonstrated by 47 Royal Highnesses who traveled from across the country, including His Majesty the Chitimukulu of the Bemba.

President hichilema emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in driving national progress. “Unity in diversity is a precious gift from God, and our role is to unify our people even as we urge them to work hard,” he stated.

The head of state said The Lwanza Traditional Ceremony celebrates the cultural heritage of ‘Kuwila,’ the migration of cattle into the Kafue Plains. Such events promote cultural preservation, peace, unity, and tourism development, while providing a platform for government engagement with Royal Highnesses nationwide.

Meanwhile president hichilema said Despite the ceremony taking place during the worst drought in living memory, affecting food security for over one million households, President Hichilema remains optimistic. He highlighted the government’s drought response measures, including enhanced social cash and emergency cash transfers to vulnerable citizens.

President hichilema said Providing free healthcare and education to all citizens And Recognizing these services as key equalizers, investments, and inheritances for the nation’s future

By attending the Lwanza Traditional Ceremony, President Hichilema reinforced the significance of Zambia’s cultural diversity and the importance of preserving national heritage. His commitment to promoting national unity and addressing the country’s challenges has sent a strong message of hope and resilience to the Zambian people.

(C) CREDIT: KFT -PCT UPND MEDIA