PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LAUNCHES SEKUTE ECONOMIC FREE ZONE IN HISTORIC CEREMONY



December 14,2024



President Hakainde Hichilema has made history by officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sekute Economic Free Zone in Mwilu Village, Chief Sekute’s Chiefdom, in Kazungula District.





This landmark project is poised to establish Africa’s best medical facilities, equipped with cutting-edge international standard technologies.



The free zone will also create numerous investment opportunities, showcasing the bold economic vision under President Hichilema’s leadership.





During the event, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to Chief Sekute for championing such a transformative project that is set to reshape the face of Kazungula District.



He emphasized that the strategic location of the zone near Victoria Falls and the Quadripoint positions Zambia as a hub for regional and international economic growth.





The President announced that the Sekute Free Zone is projected to create thousands of jobs for Zambians and the broader SADC region.



He thanked investors from the United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi for bringing their resources and expertise to support Zambia’s development agenda.





President Hichilema underscored the importance of local involvement in the project, urging investors to train Zambians to actively participate in and benefit from this development.



He highlighted that the facility will incorporate artificial intelligence to support key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and tourism, further driving Zambia’s economic modernization.





Chief Sekute expressed his delight with the investment in Zambia’s southern region, noting that the project will contribute significantly to the nation’s GDP.



He also emphasized that the Sekute Free Zone will benefit not only Zambia but also its neighboring countries, strengthening regional integration.





Katombola Constituency Member of Parliament, Clement Andeleki, praised President Hichilema for prioritizing development in previously neglected areas.



He noted that under this administration, the region is witnessing unprecedented progress that will improve the lives of its people.





Dundumwezi Member of Parliament echoed these sentiments, commending President Hichilema for setting a high standard of leadership.



He urged citizens to protect the President’s legacy and ensure his re-election in 2026 to continue this transformational agenda.





The launch of the Sekute Economic Free Zone stands as a milestone in President Hichilema’s quest to create a prosperous and inclusive Zambia.





This development underscores the UPND government’s commitment to placing people at the center of economic progress while fostering partnerships that secure a brighter future for the nation.



