PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LEAVES FOR GHANA

He writes…

Fellow citizens

We have left for Ghana 🇬🇭 on a state visit at the invitation of our counterpart His Excellency Dr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana. We are accompanied by my wife the First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema.

As African countries, we wish to reinforce our resolve to keep seeking ways of addressing African problems using African solutions.

In our engagements, we shall explore and harness the immense potential for enhanced cooperation focusing on expanding trade and investment opportunities between our two nations.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia 🇿🇲