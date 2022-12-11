President Hakainde Hichilema leaves for Washington DC

Dear citizens,

We have left for Washington DC, in the United States to participate in the ‘US Africa Leaders’ Summit’ scheduled for 13th December 2022.



The Summit that will be hosted by the US President Joe Biden, will be attended by fellow African Heads of State and Government as well as Captains of Industry, the Civil Society and US-African business leaders and investors among others.



We will take advantage of the occasion to hold bileteral engagements with fellow Heads of State and Government and also take part in sideline meetings with Corporate leaders to market Zambia to the international investment and trade markets, as we have always done. We will keep you our fellow citizens, informed.



We seek for your prayers as we undertake this journey.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia