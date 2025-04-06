PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LEAVES MONGU HAPPY.



President Hakainde Hichilema has left Mongu visibly happy and satisfied after attending the colorful and culturally rich Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people.



The ceremony, brought together thousands of people from across the country and beyond to witness the iconic royal migration of the Litunga from Lealui to Limulunga.





During his visit, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the Barotse Royal Establishment and the people of Western Province for their warm hospitality and peaceful celebrations.





He praised the Kuomboka Ceremony as an important symbol of unity, tradition, and resilience, highlighting its role in promoting Zambia’s cultural heritage and tourism.





As he departed Mongu, the President was all smiles, taking time to greet the excited crowds that lined up to see him off.





His blissful mood reflected the success of the event and the strengthening of relations between the government and traditional leadership in the region.





Issued by:

Mwakoi Njekwa (Mr) – Principal Public Relations Officer, Western Province.