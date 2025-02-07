PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MEETS THE DELEGATION FROM JAPAN INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION AGENCY (JICA) AND JAPAN ORGANIZATION FOR METALS AND ENERGY (JOMEC)



He writes….✍🏻



Fellow Citizens,



This morning, we had the honour of meeting with delegations from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy (JOMEC), led by presidents Dr. Tanaka Akihiko and Mr. Ichiro Takahara, respectively.



We expressed our gratitude to JICA for their continued support to Zambia across various sectors over the years.



We urged JICA to consider supporting our economic growth agenda by investing in technology and innovation in critical sectors like agriculture and energy.





Specifically, we requested JICA’s assistance in acquiring technology to enhance our efforts in addressing Lusaka’s drainage system.





We are pleased to note JOMEC’s progress in mineral exploration in Zambia. We hope that their geophysical mapping efforts will help curb illegal mining.



Our mission remains to improve the lives of all Zambians.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.