PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MOURNS JIMMY CARTER



He writes….



We extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family and the American people on the passing of President James Earl Carter Jr., the 39th President of the United States.





President Jimmy Carter was an extraordinary public servant, a visionary world leader, and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Throughout his life—both in and out of office—he championed peace, democracy, good governance, human rights, justice, and equality, leaving an indelible mark on the world.





The people of Zambia hold President Carter in high regard for his unwavering commitment to fostering democracy and his instrumental role through the Carter Foundation. His efforts were particularly significant during Zambia’s transition from a one-party system to multiparty democracy in 1991, as well as in subsequent elections, including in 2021. His support for Zambian Civl Societies through The Carter Center (TCC) remains a lasting legacy.





Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family and the American people during this time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia