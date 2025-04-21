President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA mourns Pope FRANCIS

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PAYS TRIBUTE TO POPE FRANCIS, HIGHLIGHTS STRONG BOND BETWEEN UPND GOVERNMENT AND CATHOLIC CHURCH



By Timmy



President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Pope Francis, praising the late Pontiff’s humility and compassion. The President’s heartfelt message highlights the strong bond between the UPND government and the Catholic Church.



“Pope Francis was a man of great humility and compassion, who led the Catholic Church by example,” President Hichilema said. “We join Catholics and fellow Christians across the world in mourning today.”



This gesture showcases the President’s respect and appreciation for the Catholic community, further solidifying the UPND government’s friendship with the Church.



He writes



In a Jubilee year, on the most important day of the year for the Catholic faithful, Pope Francis has been promoted to glory.



May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia