PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MOURNS THE PASSING ON OF FORMER FIRST LADY MAUREEN MWANAWASA



He writes….



It is with deep shock and sorrow that we have learnt of the passing of the former first lady, Mrs Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa.



We call on the country to unite as we join her family, and indeed the nation, in prayer.



May her soul rest in eternal peace.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia