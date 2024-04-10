PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA REAFFIRMS CORDIAL RELATIONS WITH CHINA

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the strong cordial and bilateral relations that exist between the Communist Party of China and the United Party for National Development (UPND) in various areas of cooperation.

President Hichilema says the strength of the Communist Party of China has culminated in China being a strong country, and that government stands ready to learn from it.

The Head of State said this when the Communist Party delegation from China paid a courtesy call on him together with the UPND party officials on Tuesday.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema said Zambia and China enjoyed sound bilateral relations spanning many years ago during the first late President Kenneth Kaunda and China’s Mao Zedong.

President Hichilema also commended China for the donations that they made during the Covid 19, cholera epidemic and the drought situation that the country faced.

He added that the partnership currently taking place in many areas of cooperation such as in mining and agriculture among others, is anchored on the strength and ideologies of the Communist Party.

“Our party appreciates the strong partnership that exists between the Communist Party of China and UPND, we appreciate you coming to meet us to discuss matters pertaining to the growth and sustenance of the two parties,” he said.

He observed that the delegation of the Communist Party is in the country following his state visit that he made to China in September last year, where a number of bilateral matters were discussed between the two leaders.

“Let me state here again that your visit will further deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries, please convey our heartfelt appreciation to President Xi Jinping for sending you to come and meet us to discuss pertinent matters pertaining to economic development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of International Development of Chinese Communist Party Central Committee (IDCPC) Li Mingxiang who is the delegation leader, said their coming is to implement the matters the two Heads of State agreed upon in many sectors of the economy.

Mr Mingxiang stressed the need for the two countries to continue strengthening their bilateral relations in various sectors in a quest to improve the economic status of the two nations.

He said his delegation is in Zambia at the request of President Xi Jinping to quickly implement the issues that were discussed between the two Heads of State sometime last year.