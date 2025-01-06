PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA RECOGNIZES MUSIC INDUSTRY AS KEY EMPLOYER FOR ZAMBIAN YOUTHS





January 6, 2025.



President Hakainde Hichilema has acknowledged the significant growth of the Zambian music industry, praising its ability to provide employment opportunities for many young people in the country. The President expressed his delight at the industry’s breakthrough into the international market, showcasing Zambia’s rich musical talent to the world.



President Hichilema’s remarks were delivered by Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe during the launch of a live gospel music recording at Worship Powerhouse Family Church in Lusaka’s Hellen Kaunda Area. The President also commended the industry’s adoption of new technology in music recording, highlighting its potential to further boost the sector’s growth.



President Hichilema noted that the Zambian music industry has grown at a fast rate, providing employment to many youths in the country. He emphasized his happiness in seeing the industry’s progress and its ability to compete on the international stage.