PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA STRENGTHENS TIES WITH CATHOLIC CHURCH



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with the Catholic Church. He made this statement during a meeting with Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia Archbishop Gianluca Perici at State House in Lusaka. The Archbishop delivered a message of peace, hope, and forgiveness from Pope Francis.







President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the message and acknowledged the Catholic Church’s support for Zambia’s debt restructuring process. He emphasized his administration’s goal of replacing debt with investment, trade, and economic partnerships.







The President also highlighted that it is the government’s policy to work with all religious groups. The Apostolic Nuncio’s visit was seen as a reflection of the good relations between the Catholic Church and Zambia, aimed at consolidating these ties and delivering the Pope’s New Year message.





Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe noted that the message from Pope Francis resonates with Zambia’s principles, promoting stronger relations with the Holy See.