PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO ATTEND THE INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF THE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia accepted an invitation to travel to Namibia to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President-elect of the Republic of Namibia.





The Inauguration Ceremony scheduled to take place in Windhoek on Friday, 21st March, 2025, follows the General Elections held in November, 2024 where the President-elect of Namibia emerged victorious.



The President will join other Heads of State and Government in showing solidarity and collective commitment to the consolidation of democracy through the holding of peaceful elections.



President Hichilema is scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after the ceremony.



(Original signed)



Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

LUSAKA

20th March, 2025