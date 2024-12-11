PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release



PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO ATTEND THE VIRTUAL SADC ORGAN TROIKA SUMMIT ON 11TH DECEMBER, 2024



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will attend the virtual Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on Wednesday, 11th December, 2024.





The Summit will be chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. President Hichilema will engage with other leaders in the Organ on matters crucial to the region’s peace and stability.





The Summit will deliberate on the appointment of the Special Representative/Head of Mission of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC). This will include review of the draft indicative budget for the SAMIDRC, whose mandate was extended by the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe on 20th November, 2024. The extended mandate of SAMIDRC will cover the period 15th December, 2024 to 14th December, 2025. The SAMIDRC Mission was deployed to support the Government of the DRC to restore peace and stability in the eastern part of that country.





Under the stewardship of President Hichilema, Zambia remains firmly committed to collaborating with other Member States to foster peace, security and stability in the region. This will allow for the attainment of SADC objectives of socio-economic development, poverty eradication and regional integration, in line with the SADC Vision 2050 and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030.





The Summit will be preceded by the virtual Extraordinary Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika, which will be held on the same day, 11th December, 2024.





(Original Signed)



Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C, M.P

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Charter House

Lusaka