PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO GRACE THE 2024 KULAMBA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY



Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri has confirmed that President Hakainde Hichilema will grace this year’s Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique slated for tomorrow in Katete.



Mr. Phiri also revealed that two heads of state for Malawi and Mozambique will NOT attend the ceremony, due to some circumstances, stating that they will be represented by ministers.



Speaking during a press briefing today, the Provincial Minister mentioned that President Hichilema is expected to arrive in the province tomorrow.



And Mr. Phiri also confirmed that all is set for tomorrow’s ceremony and further urged the public to adhere to health guidelines amid the outbreak of flu.