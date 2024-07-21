PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TRANSFERS SYLVIA MASEBO

JUST IN: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MAKES CHANGES AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL
President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 92 (I) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia transferred Honourable Sylvia.T. Masebo, MP to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Honourable Elijah Muchima MP to the Ministry of Health with immediate effect.
The President implores and directs the Ministers to discharge their functions with due diligence ni their new portfolios.
Issued by:
REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA
21 July 2024
STATE HOUSE PRES&PUBLCI RELATOINS
Clayson Hamasaka
CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS S
This is a long overdue act. A little too late.
Born Sylvia Murambiwa 61 yrs ago in Southern Rhodesia now Zimbabwe. She came to Zambia in 1980. So was Aron Milner first Zambian Home Affairs Minister Zimbabwean.
Why not just fire her, fish starts rotting from the head. Cutting off the head is an outright solution.
Bad replacement,it was better to bring the Doctor who understands the health not that old man who has failed to deliver on land.what he changed Elijah muchina on lands ?the old man is too docile that is honestly speaking watch my words.
Now start the investigations. Pay attention to the click that captured Her. They are very organized fellas, doctors actually. They know the pharmaceutical world. Clamp them and order will prevail. Most where eating even in the previous regime. Kamata them man. Kamata.
Let silver masebo tell us where she was born, is it Zambia or Zimbabwe?
This reshuffle is like Two Vacuum Tankers exchanging contents!
Instead of dealing with deep-seated corruption cyndicates, you do merry-go-round reshuffles.
What results does Mr President expect to have with clueless Muchima at Health and quarrelsome Masebo at Lands?
We hope people’s title deeds won’t go missing like the 61 Containers!
Whoever is advising the president is a very bad advisor!
But why keep her with Such scandals under her ministry. It’s not making sense
Just transferring the problem. It’s like playing musical chairs with the same old incompetent faces over and over again. Why can’t you bring some fresh new vibrant faces who are capable.