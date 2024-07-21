PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TRANSFERS SYLVIA MASEBO

JUST IN: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MAKES CHANGES AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL

President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 92 (I) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia transferred Honourable Sylvia.T. Masebo, MP to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Honourable Elijah Muchima MP to the Ministry of Health with immediate effect.

The President implores and directs the Ministers to discharge their functions with due diligence ni their new portfolios.

Issued by:

REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

21 July 2024

STATE HOUSE PRES&PUBLCI RELATOINS

Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS S