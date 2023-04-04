President Hakainde Hichilema Travels To Mozambique

Good morning fellow citizens

We have travelled to Mozambique 🇲🇿 for a state visit at the invitation of our counterpart His Excellency President Filipe Nyusi.

Zambia 🇿🇲 and Mozambique 🇲🇿 enjoy historical ties dating back to our pre-independence period during which our people joined hands in fighting for our freedoms.

It is now time to further cement our relations through increased trade and investment flows between our countries.

We keep increasing our exports and imports through the Beira Port of Mozambique into Chanida border of Eastern Province, particularly for commodities such as fertiliser and other agriculture produce.

We look forward to fruitful engagements and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in key sectors of our economic cooperation.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia 🇿🇲