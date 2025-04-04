THE DUST HAS BEEN SETTLED:



PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

WILL BE THE GUEST OF HONOR AT THIS YEAR ‘ S KUOMBOKA CEREMONY





The Prime Minister of the Barotseland has confirmed that the Republic President Hakainde Hichilema will be the Guest of Honour at this year ‘s Kuomboka ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday 5th April,2025, He said this during the Pressing Briefing which is currently taking place between the Ngambela Mr. Mukela Manyando and His Worship the Mayor of Mongu Municipal Council today at the Kuta in Mongu on the update of 2025 Kuomboka Ceremony at Lealui.





The Ngambela has also dispelled all the rumors that were being spread by some individuals concerning the Guest of Honour and the postponed of the ceremony.



The Ngambela has also said that on Saturday,the Litunga is expected to start His journey around 09 A.M Hrs and and expected arrival time at Limulunga is 04 P. M.





Ngambela Mr. Mukela Manyando has called for all people across the globe to attend the ceremony because it’s a special event, also marks the 25th Anniversary of Litunga Lubosi IMWIKO II ‘s reign as the Litunga of Barotseland and 45 years as a Traditional Leader, 20 years of which He served as District Chief of Lukulu.





This year ‘s Kuomboka ceremony is cerebrated under the theme “Kuomboka ceremony – More Than Just a Migration”



© Wagon Media