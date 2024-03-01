PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S DECLARATIONS ON THE NATIONAL DROUGHT DISASTER TIMELY

The declaration of the drought as a national disaster by President Hakainde Hichilema is a great first response measure that will help the country access more resources.

The statement by the President particularly on agricultural production, water and environmental conservation mitigation reponse interventions are welcome.

Civic leaders including traditional leaders must quickly be engaged in order for them to hold information dissemination meetings with the local citizens.

The threatened national food security calls for all citizens to work together in order to collectively navigate the anticipated food shortages in the country.

The statement by President Hakainde Hichilema brings a lot of of hope to the people and its prayed that government regulatory agencies quickly respond to the Presidential policy direction.

WARMA must review some of the laws that hinder citizens from dam construction, including slowing down the flow of rain water as part of the rain water harvesting methods in shallow seasonal streams and rivers.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s policy direction on water conservation and unnecessary bush fires are timely and will definitely if well implemented, help minimize the negative impact of the drought.

However the President failed to articulate how small and medium scale farmers will be assisted in growing irritated maize fields for those with capabilities to do so.

We pray that President Hakainde Hichilema’s drought mitigation policy direction doesn’t not only target to position large commercial farmers to exploit the market to supply maize to the hungry citizens.

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst