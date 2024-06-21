PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S HONORARY DOCTORATE: A TESTAMENT TO HIS INSPIRING LIFE STORY

By Ndate Lilato, UPND Political Analyst

The recognition of President Hakainde Hichilema by Heriot-Watt University in Scotland is a significant milestone in his illustrious career. While the honorary doctorate comes with the esteemed title of “Dr.”, the true significance lies in the inspiration his life story provides to every Zambian child.

President Hichilema’s journey from a barefoot schoolboy to a leader who has enabled millions of children to start school for free is a testament to the power of education, dedication, and excellence. His commitment to Zambia’s youth and his vision for a transformed society are a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

As highlighted by Professor Richard A. Williams, President Hichilema’s childhood story is a poignant reminder of the possibilities available to every Zambian child. His financial independence and decision to forgo a salary as President demonstrate his selflessness and dedication to serving his country.

The early signs of his economic management have been recognized as positive by local and international communities, a testament to his prudent leadership. President Hichilema’s achievement serves as a shining example for every young Zambian, showing them that they too can achieve greatness and stand on the world stage as equals.

In conclusion, President Hichilema’s honorary doctorate is a celebration of his inspiring life story, a reminder that every Zambian child deserves access to education and the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

By Ndate Lilato, UPND Political Analyst.