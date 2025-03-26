PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S INCLUSIVE GOVERNANCE: A NEW DAWN FOR ZAMBIA



By Timmy



President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has been making waves with its commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all Zambians. A remarkable example of this is the recruitment of 45,000 teachers across the country, including 200 teachers with disabilities, who are now part of the civil service.





These newly recruited teachers, some of whom waited for nearly a decade to be employed, are praising the UPND government for this life-changing opportunity. This move not only demonstrates the government’s dedication to education but also its resolve to promote diversity and inclusion.





The recruitment of teachers with disabilities is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive society, where everyone has equal access to opportunities. This initiative is a testament to President Hichilema’s commitment to leaving no one behind and ensuring that all Zambians can contribute to the country’s development.





As the government continues to work towards creating a better future for all Zambians, it’s clear that President Hichilema’s administration is on the right track. Despite criticism from some quarters, the numbers speak for themselves: 45,000 teachers recruited in just three years is a remarkable achievement.





As we celebrate this milestone, let’s not forget the impact it will have on the lives of thousands of Zambians. The ripple effect of this initiative will be felt for generations to come, and it’s a testament to the power of inclusive governance.





So, the next time someone says President Hichilema is not working, remind them of the 45,000 teachers who are now making a difference in the lives of Zambian children. Remind them of the 200 teachers with disabilities who are now part of the civil service, thanks to the UPND government’s commitment to inclusivity.





President Hichilema’s administration is indeed working, and it’s working for all Zambians.



WAGON MEDIA