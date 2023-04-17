PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S RESHUFFLE WELCOME- SPUKI MULEMWA

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S RESHUFFLE WELCOME

16/4/2023

President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent reshuffle at Permanent Secretary level, as well as Zambia Police Service High Command is most welcome as it’s meant to help government deliver.

It’s indeed our hope that the Zambia Police Service will from now onwards, up their game in line with the President’s directive of completely eradicating violence in all it’s various forms.

We are also alive to the Republican President’s prerogative and authority to hire and fire whoever and whenever he wants in order to fulfill his campaign promises to the Zambian people.

However, we advise some section of society who are making corruption allegations against some government officials, who they want President Hichilema to remove from office, to present evidence of wrong doing and corruption to oversight bodies such as Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) or Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) who are mandated to deal with cases of corruption and money laundering.

It’s for this reason, we are urging the newly appointed permanent secretaries, and Inspector General of Police and his deputy to diligently serve the Zambian people, in an effort to help the Republican President fulfil his campaign promises to the Zambian people.

Statement issued by:

SPUKI MULEMWA.