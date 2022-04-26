PRESIDENT HH, A GOOD SPEAKER WITH OFF-THE-CUFF DELIVERY

Comrades greetings in the name of loyalty to President Hakainde Hichilema, Veep Mutale-Nalumango, cabinet, party leadership,rank and file and the general membership.

People across Zambia are debating on the Presidential address which was broadcasted live from State House in Lusaka yesterday, where a number of pertinent issues were shared by the Presidency to the citizenry and Journalists accommodated to ask questions.

We must mention that, HH7 delivered a state of an art speech in his good oratory off-cuff piece, which has left Zambians with hope as we rebuild the economy.

To be precise, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema does not need a written speech when dating his people, as what affects them is well known to him and the New Dawn administration; taking note of the fact that his government has come to make things better for the people of Zambia.

We value the Statemanship in President Hakainde Hichilema.

We are creating an equitable, prosperous and united Zambia.