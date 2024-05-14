President HH actually appointed all former vice Presidents alive as Special Envoy- Miles Sampa

ABOUT SPECIAL ENVOY APPOINTMENTS OF FOMER VEEPS

By Miles B. Sampa, MP

May 14, 2024

I gather President HH actually appointed all former vice Presidents alive as Special Envoys. I suppose to send or assign on any one of international special assignments.

Seen social media singling out my brother the MMD President Nevers Mumba and the others not being mentioned namely Enock Kavindele, Dr Guy Scott and Mama Inonge Wina. They all have received some appointment letters as far as I have researched.

Maybe the appointments should have been announced publicly and and the appointed sworn in as one can only imagine that some of the roles maybe of sensitive nature and they would need to swear that they will not disclose top level privileged information to anyone else.

As has happened now someone in the know (in the civil service possibly) has leaked to the public and the topic has a backlash even when may have been well intended.

Sata had actually once appointed RB as his special envoy to go represent him at the 2012 Africa Cup finals in Gabon and results remain intact.

The question that may be asked is wether in the 2024 budget there is budget line for 4 Special Envoys roles. I never saw it but maybe from the Contingency funds in each approved budget for any AOB (Any Other Business) that may arise after the budget is already approved.

There are however some questions arising that the public asking for answers. Are they on a salary or allowances or assignment based. Have they been paid anything yet , that I don’t know teacher.

Do I support the move, very much so. Why should mama Inonge Wina be abandoned without a role to play when she still has a lot to offer the nation and presidency given her priceless government institutional memory.

MBS14.05.2024