President HH And Edgar Lungu Urged To Put Aside Political Differences To De-escalate Political Tension In The Country -OASIS Forum

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND EDGAR LUNGU URGED TO PUT ASIDE POLITICAL DIFFERENCES TO DE-ESCALATE POLITICAL TENSION IN THE COUNTRY

The OASIS Forum is calling on President Hakainde Hichilema and Former President Edgar Lungu to provide leadership by putting aside their personal and political differences to de-escalate the current political tension in the country.

Addressing the media on matters of good governance, rule of law and constitutionalism in Lusaka today, Forum Chairperson Grace Sinkamba says there is no doubt that there is heightened political tension in the country which must be curbed through dialogue in the political sphere with the two leaders taking the leading role.

Ms. Sinkamba says the forum has witnessed a worrying trend of some divisive statements that have been made across the political divide that have potential to divide the country and negate the long-standing national unity founded on the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

And Ms. Sinkamba has noted with concern the glaring departure by the UPND government from constitutionalism, rule of law and good governance, saying it is sad that the ruling government has reneged on its earlier promise to institute comprehensive constitutional reforms once in government.

He has since demanded for a clear roadmap on the constitutional reforms process notwithstanding the drought situation in the country.