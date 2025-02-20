PRESIDENT HH AND UPND DO NOT CARE ABOUT SUFFERING ZAMBIANS- Silavwe Jackson

PRESIDENT HH AND UPND DO NOT CARE ABOUT SUFFERING ZAMBIANS



UPND MP’s actions have spoken louder than words.”



Lusaka- Thursday February 20, 2025



UPND MP’s walking out of Parliament on 19th February, 2025 at the onset of the debate on the high cost of living should disturb every Zambian across political party lines.



UPND MP’s acting on President Hichilema’s instruction demonstrated unequivocally that they cannot sort out the economic challenges facing our people across the Country.



UPND MP’s and President Hichilema missed a great opportunity to unite the Nation in considering economic solutions as the high cost of living affects all beyond politics.





UPND MP’s collapsing the quorum in parliament during such a crucial motion has made them loose legitimacy as a rulling party at such a time as this this.





UPND MP’s unprecedented parliamentary antic should warrant the resignation of the entire UPND Government. Nonetheless, only a serious ruling party can take such a bold step.





As GPZ, we urge the opposition to retable the motion on the high cost of living in Parliament so that the voice of the people could be heard in their National Assembly.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ