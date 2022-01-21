PRESIDENT HH AND UPND SHOULD STOP PROVING THEMSELVES TO THE PF

“It will be extremely unwise for the UPND and President Hichilema to constantly compare themselves to the PF whose pleas to continuously be in a relationship with the people of Zambia was denied 2.8 million plus times.”

Paying close attention to the current political dance involving the UPND and PF, it is evident that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are trying to prove themselves to the PF.

When President HH spoke from his residence as President elect and on his inauguration, PF was completely deflated. PF was paralysed. Nowadays, the actions of President HH and UPND seem to give the PF what is familiar to them,

In as far as the 2021 general election is concerned, the people of Zambia dumped the PF in favour of the new flame in the name of the UPND and President Hichilema. The breakup was swift and brutally decisive.

President Hichilema and UPND should fully take up the responsibility of governing our people and only prove themselves to them. The only eye that should catch the UPND’s attention should only be that of the Zambian people collectively.

At the risk of sounding rude, UPND owes the PF nothing but owes the people of Zambia everything. President HH and UPND must constantly go to the Zambian no matter how uncomfortable it may be at times.

GPZ, Our People First.

Silavwe Jackson

Party Leader

Golden Party of Zambia

(GPZ).