PRESIDENT HH ARRIVES IN EASTERN PROVINCE

He writes…

Fellow citizens,

We thank the people of Eastern Province for a rousing welcome accorded to us when we arrived at Chipata Airport this morning.

We thereafter paid a courtesy call on His Majesty Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province, at Ependukeni Palace in Chipata.

We thanked His Majesty for the wonderful welcome at the Palace. We value our Traditional leaders and will continue consulting and collaborating with them for the benefit of our country and our people.

We are in Chipata, to witness the graduation ceremony of our adopted son Shadreck Zulu at Chipata College of Education.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.