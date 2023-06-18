Fellow citizens,

As we return home from Europe, we extend our sincere gratitude to the Presidents and peoples of Russia and Ukraine for graciously allowing us to gain firsthand insight into the ongoing war between the two nations.

This historic peace mission marks a significant milestone, as it represents the first time African leaders have ventured to the European Continent with the aim of advocating for a peaceful resolution to a conflict. We are grateful for the opportunity Africa has been given to advocate for peace in this war.

Our unwavering belief that instability in any part of the world affects stability everywhere reaffirms our urgent call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Russia and Ukraine. This war has had detrimental effects on food security in Africa, led to loss of life, destruction of property, and forced displacement of individuals, impacting both nations and our continent as a whole.

We implored the two countries to swiftly engage in negotiations and put an end to the hostilities, for history has shown that no war should endure indefinitely.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.