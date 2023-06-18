Fellow citizens,
As we return home from Europe, we extend our sincere gratitude to the Presidents and peoples of Russia and Ukraine for graciously allowing us to gain firsthand insight into the ongoing war between the two nations.
This historic peace mission marks a significant milestone, as it represents the first time African leaders have ventured to the European Continent with the aim of advocating for a peaceful resolution to a conflict. We are grateful for the opportunity Africa has been given to advocate for peace in this war.
Our unwavering belief that instability in any part of the world affects stability everywhere reaffirms our urgent call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Russia and Ukraine. This war has had detrimental effects on food security in Africa, led to loss of life, destruction of property, and forced displacement of individuals, impacting both nations and our continent as a whole.
We implored the two countries to swiftly engage in negotiations and put an end to the hostilities, for history has shown that no war should endure indefinitely.
Hakainde Hichilema,
President of the Republic of Zambia.
Dictctator president back home.
The Tinpot Dictator , the Praise Addict is back to his Police State…where citizens are being brutalized and abducted by the Police on a daily basis..as his praise thugs cheer.
But political Power is temporal, all Dictators have their day of reckoning with the people…Ask Mobutu, Bokassa, Mussolini, Idi Amin! They were there and lavished in Praise and dance from the praise thugs but look at the ending of these despots…Free lessons for those who walk their paths.
One day even the word dictator will refuse to be pronounced from your mouth, it will just chock you. Meanwhile, welcome back our dear President, we missed you and we like you. Your efforts to bring global peace are being recognized and appreciated world over. Zambia is proud of you.
What global peace?
Charity begins at home Sir.