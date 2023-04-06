PRESIDENT HH BACK HOME
We have arrived home safely from the Republic of Mozambique where we had gone for a State Visit at the invitation of our brother His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.
Always grateful for your prayers.
Any reports ba Zambia?
Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia
Ba President! Kuwayawaya fye.
You export Electricity, then you import the same again.
You export Maize, then you import the same again.
What kind of government is this?
With due respect your excellency, you are a failure. You are not taking this country any where.