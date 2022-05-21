President HH breaths fire on the criminals that have shortlived Victory as they mock the institutions of Justice.

Pres HH write this below..

Fellow citizens,

We understand the citizens’ anger, frustration and their collective resolve to rid our society of the intolerable culture of corruption, especially among those that should be servants of the people.

Like drug trafficking, corruption is a scourge capable of destroying communities, increase inequality among our people, distort and exploit public investments and reduce public revenues.

The perpetrators of the vice may flaunt short lived victory, play the victim and mock the institutions of law and order. However the long arm of the law and the wheel of justice will surely catch up with them.

Corruption will be fought against, with everything that is legally at our disposal, vigorously, relentlessly and the lawbreakers will be brought to book.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.