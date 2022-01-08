PRESIDENT HH CONFERS WITH CHINESE AMBASSADOR

Today we held a very cordial meeting with His Excellency, Mr Li Jie, the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia. We discussed trade and investment opportunities, Chinese government’s support to Zambia in the fight against Covid-19, as well as pertinent matters of debt and economic restructuring for the benefit of our two nations.

Zambia and China have held hands together since the time of our country’s late Founding Father, President Kenneth David Kaunda. We will build on that with much focus on trade and investment opportunities in areas such as Agriculture, Tourism, Mining and value addition.

We are optimistic that such conversations will lead to a paradigm shift from borrowing for consumption to borrowing for investment while encouraging joint ventures.

For us, 2022 is the year that we have set as a foundation to lay down our economic implementation programme. We are certain that together, we shall turn around the economy.

May God bless the two Nations; Zambia and China.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia